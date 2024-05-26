Sanjay Tandon intensifies padyatra campaign

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

BJP candidate for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon intensified his padyatra campaign today and visited Sectors 22, 55, 20, 46 and 56, Burail and Attawa here.

Addressing people during his foot march, he said, “‘Ab ki baar 400 paar’ is not just a slogan. It is going to be a reality. After the phase 5 polling, an analysis has pointed towards the BJP getting 310 seats, and once all seven phases conclude on June 1, we will comfortably surpass the 400 mark.”

Tandon said the resounding mandate that the BJP was about to get on June 4 was due to the widespread development that took place across India under the Modi government.

The BJP candidate’s campaign received a boost when a number of specially abled citizens declared their support to him. Meanwhile, the owners and employees of 15 petrol pumps in the city also extended their support to Tandon.

Congress leader joins BJP

Congress leader Ravinder Singh Tyagi and hundreds of his supporters joined the BJP today.

Tyagi was joint secretary of the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee. Those who joined the BJP along with him included Atma Yadav, Paras Yadav, Kundan Singh, Gayatri Devi and Chandan.

Meanwhile members of Bhagwan Parshuram Brahmin Trust and Yuva Sanatan Sangathan also joined the BJP under the leadership of their presidents Amit Sharma and Vikas Sharma, respectively, at ‘Kamalam’, the party office in Chandigarh.

