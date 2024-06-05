Sanjay Tandon thanks Chandigarh electorate

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

BJP candiate Sanjay Tandon expressed his gratitude towards city residents, his party’s leaders and activists for their unwavering support.

Tandon said he would keep serving the residents selflessly. Reiterating his promise, he said he would always be at the service of people and resolve their issues.

Tandon also thanked the BJP high command for giving him an opportunity to contest from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat. He also congratulated Manish Tewari for being elected as Chandigarh MP.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP