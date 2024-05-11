Sanjay Tandon, two others file nominations on Day 4

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

Three candidates filed their papers on Day 4 of the nomination process for the city parliamentary constituency, which commenced on May 7. They include BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon, Sunil Thaman of the Haryana Jansena Party (HJP) and an Independent.

A total of five nominations have been filed to date, reflecting a tepid engagement from potential candidates.

Sunil Thaman (63) filed his nomination papers from the Haryana Jansena Party. Thaman, a resident of Sector 8-B, Chandigarh, did his doctorate in Business Management from Canterbury University in 2006.

Thaman and his wife have assets, including two cars, 40 tolas of gold, cash and deposits in bank accounts, worth Rs 87.60 lakh.

The couple owns a flat in Zirakpur and another in Kasauli with a total current market price of Rs 90 lakh. Thaman has a liability of Rs 43 lakh in the form of home loan.

Another contestant, Pushpinder Singh (47) is a resident of Attawa, Sector 42. He has filed his nomination as an Independent. An unemployed, Pushpinder has just Rs 200 in cash. His wife, who is a housemaker, has Rs 780 in cash. They both have Rs 2,540 in bank deposits. Pushpinder, who did his plus two from the Punjab School Education Board in 1997, owns a Maruti Alto, which was purchased in 2013.

In adherence to the Election Commission of India’s directives, candidates were again reminded of their obligations, including the publication of criminal antecedents by candidates with pending criminal cases or convictions who are obligated to declare such information for wider publicity. This declaration, to be published in a specified format, must occur on three occasions during the campaign period, starting from the day after the last withdrawal date until 48 hours before the poll conclude. Written reminder is issued by the Returning Officer to applicable candidates.

Further, there should be mandatory display of printer and publisher’s information on all election materials under Section 127A of the RP Act, 1951. Additionally, candidates are urged to maintain meticulous records of campaign expenditures, as per Section 78 of the RP Act 1951, with submissions due within thirty days post-results declaration to the District Election Officer.

