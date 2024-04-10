 Sanjay Tandon was sitting near ex-Congress MP Pawan Bansal at bhog when news of him getting BJP ticket from Chandigarh broke out : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Sanjay Tandon was sitting near ex-Congress MP Pawan Bansal at bhog when news of him getting BJP ticket from Chandigarh broke out

Sanjay Tandon was sitting near ex-Congress MP Pawan Bansal at bhog when news of him getting BJP ticket from Chandigarh broke out

Tandon was also in the reckoning for ticket in 2014 and 2019 as well, but the BJP had gone with Kirron Kher

Sanjay Tandon was sitting near ex-Congress MP Pawan Bansal at bhog when news of him getting BJP ticket from Chandigarh broke out

BJP leader Sanjay Tandon with supporters after his name was declared by the party from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

Former Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon was sitting next to former city MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, the top contender for the Congress ticket, at a bhog ceremony when the news of him getting Lok Sabha ticket from Chandigarh broke out on Wednesday.

Tandon was attending the ceremony at a community centre in Sector 38 (west) here when a BJP’s list for its Lok Sabha candidates was made public, following which he swiftly left the venue.

Tandon has been the city party unit chief for about a decade.

Tandon was also in the reckoning for the ticket in 2014 and 2019 as well. But the BJP had gone with sitting MP and actor Kirron Kher due to apparent factionalism in the party that time.

Tandon was the BJP president that time and when Kher’s name was declared in 2014, some of the BJP workers had even protested showing black flags on her arrival in Chandigarh.

Sources said she had already bowed out of race this time. Other than Tandon, former BJP president Arun Sood and former MP Satya Pal Jain were among several other contenders.

Name of devotional singer Kanahiya Mittal was also doing the rounds.

Earlier, Union minister Anurag Thakur and actress Kangana Ranaut’s names were also said to have been discussed for the ticket.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kirron Kher #Lok Sabha #Pawan Kumar Bansal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Bathinda

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at high speed crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

2
Punjab

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested

3
Chandigarh

BJP drops sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon

4
Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

5
Delhi

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing of petition against Delhi HC order upholding his arrest

6
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Turncoats giving parties jitters in Punjab

7
Punjab

In poll season, Punjab politicians turn to shrines & deras to seek ‘blessings’

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: CAT orders BSNL not to declare result of dept promotion exam

9
India

‘We will rip you apart’: Supreme Court warns Uttarakhand licensing authority as it rejects Ramdev’s apology

10
India

‘Voters' right to know not absolute’: Supreme Court upholds Arunachal Pradesh MLA’s election

Don't Miss

View All
Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Top News

Patanjali advertising case: Supreme Court raps Ramdev again, declines to accept apology

‘We will rip you apart’: Supreme Court warns Uttarakhand licensing authority as it rejects Ramdev’s apology

The court refused to accept affidavits filed Ramdev and Pata...

Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into alleged crimes against women, land grabbing in Sandeshkhali

Calcutta High Court orders court-monitored CBI probe into Sandeshkhali land grabbing, extortion cases

Sanjay Tandon gets BJP ticket from Chandigarh

BJP drops sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon

Tandon, who is Himachal BJP’s co-in charge, has been city pa...

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing of petition against Delhi HC order upholding his arrest

Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentioned Kejriwal’s petition befo...

Samajwadi Party promises caste-based census, scrapping Agnipath in poll manifesto

Samajwadi Party promises caste-based census, scrapping Agnipath in Lok Sabha poll manifesto

The manifesto also includes giving legal guarantee of MSP to...


Cities

View All

Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene

Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Punjab's Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene

Youth from Dera Baba Nanak found murdered in Amritsar

Bargari issue: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh expresses dissent with AAP; targets CM Bhagwant Mann

Pray on ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’, Takht Jathedars to Sikhs

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at high speed crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Sanjay Tandon gets BJP ticket from Chandigarh

BJP drops sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon

Of 78 participants, 46 opposed flyover at Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh, High Court informed

Chandigarh: PGI panel for 2 new anaesthesia depts

One-way traffic on Sector 26 road in Chandigarh during school timings

Day 1 of Navratri: Devotees donate over Rs 21 lakh, 247 gm silver at 3 temples in Panchkula

AAP huddle at Kejriwal’s residence: Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal among top brass attend

AAP huddle at Kejriwal’s residence: Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal among top brass attend

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing of petition against Delhi HC order upholding his arrest

Not James Bond movie with sequels: Delhi High Court deprecates repeated pleas for Kejriwal’s removal as CM

AAP kickstarts door-to-door drive against Kejriwal’s arrest

Bhardwaj: Excise policy case biggest political conspiracy

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP to open state office today

BJP to open state office in Jalandhar's Maqsudan today

Support of MLAs, halqa in-charges to ex-CM Charanjit Channi annoys Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary

Nawanshahr: 5 days on, cops still clueless about ex-militant Rattandeep Singh’s killers

Traders suffer as road repair work faces inordinate delay

Hoshiarpur: Admn forms team to check illegal mining in Kandi area

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

Cleanliness a distant dream for residents of Giaspura flats

VB arrests head constable for taking Rs 1.15 lakh bribe

Fire Safety Part - V: 20 lakh served by just 6 fire stations

Ludhiana AAP leader booked in fake LLB degree scam

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

Death after eating cake in Patiala: Two weeks on, sample report still awaited

250 students participate in athletics meet on Punjabi University campus

Stockholm University Professor to deliver lecture