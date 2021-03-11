Sanjay wins gold in powerlifting championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

Powerlifter Sanjay Shahi, a student of Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, won a gold medal in the 66-kg category of the National Junior Powerlifting Championship at Alappuzha, Kerala.

Competing in the squat (190 kg), bench press (130 kg) and dead lift (227.5 kg) categories, Shahi lifted a total weight of 547.5 kg to claim the top title.

“It is a matter of pride for me. I express my gratitude to my family for supporting me throughout and the CGC, Landran, for providing me with state-of-the-art equipment, training and mentorship that were crucial to prepare for these championships,” said Shahi.

Hailing from Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab, Shahi has been actively participating in sports since his school days. He has been representing the CGC in various championships bringing laurels to the college each time.

Earlier, Shahi won a gold medal in the 66kg category in the National Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championship in Udaipur. He bagged another gold medal in the North Indian Powerlifting Championship held in Faridabad. Last November, Shahi clinched a silver medal in the National Classic Bench Press Championship in Goa.