Sanjeev Vashisht takes over as Mohali BJP chief

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 10

President of the Punjab unit of the BJP Ashwani Sharma today handed over the responsibility of the BJP district president to Sanjeev Vashisht at a function here today.

Sharma criticised the AAP-led government for failing to maintain law and order in the state. There is no such thing as government in Punjab. Gangsters and anti-national forces are increasing day by day. In Punjab, the prices of raw materials, including sand and gravel, are skyrocketing and it has become difficult for common people to build houses, said Sharma.

Vashisht said, “I will strengthen the party in Mohali district by reaching out to people and solving their issues. The party will be strengthened at the booth level and the victory of the party candidate will be ensured during the Lok Sabha elections.”

A sizable gathering was present on the occasion of handing over the responsibility of district president to Vashisht.

