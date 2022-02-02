Sanjeev Vashisht woos Mohali traders

Mohali, February 1
Candidate of the BJP Sanjeev Vashisht got a shot in the arm as members of the Phase 9 Market Association extended their support to him.
During his meeting with the shopkeepers, Sanjeev Vashisht shared PM Narendra Modi’s achievements and agenda for the betterment of industry and people. Later, Manoj Verma, a member of the market committee of Phase 9, took Vashisht on a tour of the market and introduced him to the shopkeepers where he was welcomed warmly.
Vashisht said after coming to power, the BJP government, keeping in view the demands of shopkeepers, would formulate a need-based policy by setting up a committee of shopkeepers.
