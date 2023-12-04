Sankalp Yatra reaches Kanauli on Day 4

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 3

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra reached Kanauli village in Barwala block on the fourth day today, where villagers and prominent persons welcomed the yatra. On this occasion, a programme was organised at the village community centre. BJP state executive member Virendra Bhau was the chief guest.

Students of Government Primary School, Dabkori and Kanauli, presented patriotic songs along with a cultural event.

The objective of the Yatra is to make India a developed nation and to provide information about the welfare schemes of the central as well as the state governments.

Bhau presented Rs 5,100 to the students who participated in the cultural programme, while the Kanauli Gram Panchayat presented Rs 2,100.

Bhau said another motive behind the Yatra was to receive feedback for various government schemes from the beneficiaries so that if there was any deficiency in the implementation of any scheme, it would be removed.

Bhau also presented certificates to the beneficiaries of the old-age respect allowance and ration cards. Apart from this, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare showcased how to spray pesticides and fertilisers with drones.

Yatra nodal officer Hanish Gupta, DPO Aru Vashisht, BDPO Vishal Parashar, and BJP’s Barwala mandal general secretary Gautam Rana, among others, were present on the occasion.

