Sanraj, Aryan help Mohali enter semis

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 22

Sanraj Singh and Aryan Bhatia made unbeaten contributions to help Mohali defeat Moga by four wickets in a quarterfinal match of the Punjab State Inter-District U-19 One-Day Tournament here today.

Sanraj scored unbeaten 70 off 70 balls, with six boundaries and one six, and Bhatia made 61 off 68 balls, with six boundaries and one six.

Earlier after winning the toss, Moga skipper opted to bat. The side scored 286/8 in 50 overs. Siddharth Sharma (69 off 31 balls, with six boundaries and five sixes) and Harish Kumar (66 off 83 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) were the two main scorers for the side. Kanwarvir Singh claimed 2/54 for the bowling side, while Bhatia claimed 1/36.

In reply, Mohali achieved the target by scoring 289/6 in 48.5 overs. Harmanjot Singh and Jaskirat Singh claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.

Hosts Patiala also in semis

Hosts Patiala also entered the semi-finals by registering an eight-wicket win over Gurdaspur. Batting first, Gurdaspur batters were bundled out for 175/8 in 50 overs. Shaksham Singh (45) and Vikrant Sharma (44) were the two main scorers for the side. Aryan Yadav (3/27) was the pick of the bowlers, while Damanpreet Singh (2/28) was the other notable wicket taker for the side. In reply, Patiala posted 176 runs in 41.5 overs with the help of Anantvir Singh (88 off 125 balls, studded with six boundaries and one six) and Jaskirat Singh (36 off 61 balls, with one boundary). Jai Sodhi (1/35) was the sole main wicket taker for the visitors. Jalandhar registered a 123-run win over Sangrur and Bathinda defeated Nawanshahr by one wicket to enter the semis.