Sans power for 30 hours, TDI Smart City residents protest

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 12

Around 50 residents of the Connaught Residency, Sector 74-A, gheraoed the TDI office and pressurised CEO Rohit Gogia, senior manager Prince and maintenance in-charge Devinder Paul to restore the power supply in the area immediately.

TDI Smart City residents’ welfare committee members Jaideep Sabharwal, Pardeep Ohri, Niranjan Singh and Bhupinder Singh claimed that power was restored for only one hour today at 6 pm. Again a fault developed in power supply and the management failed to rectify it, they added.

Even after spending huge amount on purchasing their residences they were facing lot of inconvenience and harassment due to non-restoration of power supply by the TDI since Friday morning, said residents.

“Inverters have also shut down and overhead water tanks are empty as there has been no power for 30 hours. Eatables stored in refrigerators have got spoilt. Mobiles have stopped working as these could not be charged,” residents added.

“The TDI Smart City electric system develops frequent faults due to substandard wiring and equipment. Non deployment of skilled manpower has further aggravated the problem,” said residents.