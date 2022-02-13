Sans power for 30 hours, TDI Smart City residents protest

Mohali, February 12
Around 50 residents of the Connaught Residency, Sector 74-A, gheraoed the TDI office and pressurised CEO Rohit Gogia, senior manager Prince and maintenance in-charge Devinder Paul to restore the power supply in the area immediately.
TDI Smart City residents’ welfare committee members Jaideep Sabharwal, Pardeep Ohri, Niranjan Singh and Bhupinder Singh claimed that power was restored for only one hour today at 6 pm. Again a fault developed in power supply and the management failed to rectify it, they added.
Even after spending huge amount on purchasing their residences they were facing lot of inconvenience and harassment due to non-restoration of power supply by the TDI since Friday morning, said residents.
“Inverters have also shut down and overhead water tanks are empty as there has been no power for 30 hours. Eatables stored in refrigerators have got spoilt. Mobiles have stopped working as these could not be charged,” residents added.
“The TDI Smart City electric system develops frequent faults due to substandard wiring and equipment. Non deployment of skilled manpower has further aggravated the problem,” said residents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...
IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer
KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1
Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...
No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery
It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...
33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab
The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...