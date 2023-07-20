Sanvir, Jaskaranvir help JK Super Strikers log win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 19

Sanvir Singh and Jaskaranvir Singh Paul continued their superb form and once again helped JK Super Strikers to log another win in the ongoing Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup at IS Bindra PCA Stadium today. The duo scored together 85 runs to lead the side to an eight-wicket win over Royal Phantoms.

Chasing the Phantoms’ target of 165, the Strikers posted 166/2 in 17.3 overs. Sanvir posted 62 off 28 balls, with six boundaries and four sixes, while Paul added unbeaten 60 off 42 balls, studded with eight boundaries. Anmol Malhotra also contributed unbeaten 34 off 26 balls, with one boundary, in the team’s win. Harpreet Brar claimed one wicket for the bowling side.

Earlier, Phantoms’ innings was bolstered by a 74-run contribution by Mandeep Singh. His captain’s innings came off 45 balls, studded with nine boundaries. Taranveer Singh Randhawa (22), Abhinav Sharma (17) and Vaibhav Kalra (14) were the other main scorers for the side. Raman Arora and Ridham Satyawan contributed 10 runs each. Emanjot Singh Chahal (4/36) remained the best performer for the bowling side, followed by Sanvir (2/35), Pardeep Singh Grewal (1/37) and Jass Inder Singh Baidwan (1/14).

In a closely contested second match, BLV Blasters defeated Agri King’s Knights by three runs. Batting first, Blasters posted 194/5 in the allotted 20 overs, whereas Knights could manage to score 191/9 in 20 overs. Blasters’ innings was lead by Kuwar Pathak (63), Sahaj Dhawan (38) and Prerit Dutta (31). Sohraab Dhaliwal picked three wickets, while Baltej Dhanda and Gurnoor Singh Brar picked one wicket each for the bowling side.

Knights’ had a poor start, but Ramandeep Singh (63) and Mayank Gupta (38) gave their best. Krishan and Mayank accounted three wickets each, while Ashwani Kumar grabbed two and Dutta had one.

