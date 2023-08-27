Sara Chaudhary, Adhiraj Thakur win tennis U-16 titles

Mohali, August 26
Sara Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh won the girls’ U-16 title by defeating Chandigarh’s Ira Chadha on the concluding day of the Roots AITA CS(7) National Rankings Championship. Sara logged a 6-4 6-4 win over Ira to win the title. Adhiraj Thakur of Madhya Pradesh won the boys’ U-16 title by logging a 6-3 6-2 win over Punjab’s Sumukh Marya.
Top seed Punjab’s Tamanna Walia defeated Krittika Katoch 6-4 6-2 to win girls’ U-18 final, while Thakur won the boys’ U-18 title by defeating Rishi Yadav of UP 6-0 6-1.
The pair of Harsh Malik and Aaryavir Kothari won the boys’ U-18 doubles final by logging a comeback 2-6 7-6(3) 10-3 win over Advit Tiwari and Jasraj Singh. In the semifinals, Tiwari and Jasraj defeated Ayush Singh and Abhimanyu 9-6, while Malik and Kothari ousted Rishi Yadav and Ankit Kumar 9-3.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit
Did Haryana, Manipur Governors grill BJP govts on Nuh, ethni...
'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites
Announces Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’
Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports
Move seen as attempt to check rising prices
Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra
MLA Mamman Khan on notice, told to join probe