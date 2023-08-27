Sara Chaudhary, Adhiraj Thakur win tennis U-16 titles

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 26

Sara Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh won the girls’ U-16 title by defeating Chandigarh’s Ira Chadha on the concluding day of the Roots AITA CS(7) National Rankings Championship. Sara logged a 6-4 6-4 win over Ira to win the title. Adhiraj Thakur of Madhya Pradesh won the boys’ U-16 title by logging a 6-3 6-2 win over Punjab’s Sumukh Marya.

Top seed Punjab’s Tamanna Walia defeated Krittika Katoch 6-4 6-2 to win girls’ U-18 final, while Thakur won the boys’ U-18 title by defeating Rishi Yadav of UP 6-0 6-1.

The pair of Harsh Malik and Aaryavir Kothari won the boys’ U-18 doubles final by logging a comeback 2-6 7-6(3) 10-3 win over Advit Tiwari and Jasraj Singh. In the semifinals, Tiwari and Jasraj defeated Ayush Singh and Abhimanyu 9-6, while Malik and Kothari ousted Rishi Yadav and Ankit Kumar 9-3.

