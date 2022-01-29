Dera Bassi: Sarabjit Singh lone candidate to file nomination

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Zirakpur, January 28

Facing four criminal cases, including charges of rioting, kidnapping, hurting religious sentiments by using social media, criminal force on women, registered against him at separate police stations, the candidate of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), Sarabjit Singh, was the lone candidate to file nomination for the Dera Bassi Assembly seat yesterday.

According to his affidavit, the 30-year-old resident of Mehmadpur was convicted in an Arms Act case on August 20, 2016, and sentenced to five-year rigorous imprisonment. A fine of Rs10,000 was also imposed on him by the court. He has filed an appeal against the conviction order, which is pending.

Meanwhile, the SAD-BSP candidate and sitting MLA, NK Sharma, will file his nomination papers for the Dera Bassi seat on Saturday. Sharma today campaigned in Baltana, Dhakoli and adjoining areas. At meetings held with residents of these areas, he appealed to them that they must evaluate the performance of the candidates fielded by various parties this time.

