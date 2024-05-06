Sarah, Rakhi to play National Cricket Academy meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

Two local female cricketers — Sarah and Rakhi — have been called by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to participate in the U-19 Inter-NCA Tournament to be held at Rajkot (Saurashtra CA) from May 23 to June 2.

Right-arm off spinner Rakhi and wicketkeeper Sarah have been representing Chandigarh in various cricket tournaments. The duo has been selected on the basis of their last season’s performance in the domestic circuit.

Rakhi will be playing the NCA Team A, while Sarah will represent the Team B in the tournament.

