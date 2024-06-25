Sarangpur botanical garden panacea for various illnesses

Kashish Jamwal

Chandigarh, June 24

The botanical garden located at Sarangpur village established by the Chandigarh Administration is the source to cure several diseases such as anemia, asthma, diabetes with its over 200 varieties of herbs, shrubs and trees. The botanical garden established in 2002 spans over an impressive 176 acres.

Apart from the nursery, the garden has a Chandigarh Energy Park (Department of Science and Technology), providing information to future generations about sustainable practices and alternative energy sources. But this year there has been a decline in the number of students visiting the park due to the heatwave.

Shivsagar, one of the gardeners who has been working there for the last 10 years, said all plants and trees in the nursery were taken care of properly and provided with adequate water supply. “They are being given extra care in this intense heat as the plants are prone to withering. Many precious varieties such as ‘kapoor tulsi’, ‘shyam tulsi’, ‘rati’ and ‘kala vasa’ had been affected due to the intense hot weather,” he added.

Shivsagar continued, “I had never experienced this type of hot weather ever before. Every kind of plant is being taken care of as compared to previous years as these are used in medical treatments. ‘Damvel’, ‘Brahmi’ and ‘Harar’ are a few plants which can cure asthma. ‘Patharchatta’ is a plant used to treat gastric ulcers, respiratory infections, boils, wounds and rheumatoid arthritis. The crushed leaves of this miracle plant bring relief in cases of insect bites and bruises and even relieve pain and anxiety disorders. ‘Stevia’ and ‘Papri’ are the plants used in preparing medicines for treating diabetes.

Apart from this, rubber plants’ sap is used to make rubber while ‘Kanak Champa’, which is used for making plywood, packing boxes, crates and safety matches and matchboxes, are also grown at the nursery in the garden. ‘Sahchar’ being grown here cures tremors, muscle cramps and gynaecological disorders. Shivsagar said every plant at this nursery had its own unique cure to different kinds of illnesses.