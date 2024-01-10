Saras Mela at Mohali from February 16-25

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 9

Mohali will host Saras Mela, which is known for its many a distinction in the country and abroad, for the first time.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said, “Our district has got the opportunity for the first time to host this fair, which is held in big cities of the country. The fair will be held at Sector 88 from February 16 to 25 in which artists, artisans, traders and skilled people from many states will participate, while thousands of people will visit for shopping and entertainment every day. Various committees of higher officials of the district have been formed to make the arrangements for the smooth and timely conduct of the fair.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development)-cum-mela nodal officer Sonam Chaudhary said about 300 to 350 stalls (shops) would be set up at the fair. Food stalls and cuisines of different states would be among special attractions. Swings would be arranged for children’s entertainment. Apart from this, artists from different states would showcase their heritage and cultural art, she added.

Harveer Kaur, PCS (UT), and district development and panchayat officer Amarinder Pal Singh Chauhan have been appointed as assistant nodal officers of the mela.

During a meeting, officials minutely discussed the site plan, including map, stalls, stage, parking, swings and toilets, water besides electricity arrangements, for the smooth running of the 10-day-event.

