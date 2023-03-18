 Sarpanches back on road, commuters harried for 3 hrs : The Tribune India

Sarpanches back on road, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Traffic on Panchkula-Housing Board Chowk section linking UT hit

Sarpanches back on road, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Sarpanches hold a protest against e-tender process at the UT border in Panchkula on Friday. RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 17

Traffic went haywire today as sarpanches from across Haryana, ignoring the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, once again blocked the main road from Panchkula towards the Housing Board Chowk in UT for nearly three hours.

The sarpanches, protesting e-tender process in panchayat works, had recently blockaded the section and had to be forcefully removed by the police on the directions of the HC.

Today, the police barricaded the road at the Sector 8-17 roundabout around 12 noon in view of the protest. The sarpanches started gathering at the protest ground earmarked by the authorities in Sector 5 early this morning and started moving towards the Housing Board Chowk around 3 pm.

Diversions & snarl-ups

  • Sarpanches move towards Housing Board Chowk from Sector 5 protest ground at 3 pm. Stopped at Sec 8-17 roundabout, they stage sit-in on road
  • Commuters headed to UT face inconvenience as traffic diverted towards Mauli Jagran and Command Hospital roads, causing snarl-ups
  • It takes commuters half an hour extra to reach destinations; UT police issue advisory asking residents to avoid road. Sit-in ends around 6 pm

They were stopped by the police at the Sector 8-17 roundabout. The protesters then staged a sit-in on the main road towards the Housing Board Chowk and raised slogans against the state government.

On March 4, the High Court had directed the Panchkula authorities to remove protesting sarpanches from the road at the Chandigarh-Panchkula border by 10 pm. The police had then detained the protesters and removed tents pitched by them to clear the road for vehicular traffic.

Commuters headed to Chandigarh faced inconvenience today as the police diverted traffic towards the Mauli Jagran and Command Hospital roads, causing snarl-ups on the two sections. It took commuters nearly half an hour more to reach their destinations.

Authorities’ failure

It is failure on part of authorities as in spite of HC orders, protesters were allowed to gather on the main road connecting the UT. They must find a permanent solution. — Bharat Hiteshi, Chairman, Hiteshi Foundation

Even the UT police had to issue an advisory to city residents, asking them to avoid the road to Panchkula from the Housing Board Chowk. Around 6 pm, it announced the road in Panchkula had been cleared.

Bharat Hiteshi, chairman of Hiteshi Foundation, said it was total failure on part of the district authorities and police as in spite of the HC orders, the protesters were allowed to gather at the main road connecting Chandigarh. He said there was anger among residents over repeat obstruction of traffic and demanded a permanent solution to the problem.

SK Nayar, president, Citizen’s Welfare Association, said the authorities should impose Section 144 of the CrPC on the road to prevent large gatherings. The state government, instead of dragging its feet, should hold talks with protesters to resolve the issue, he said, adding he had earlier urged the authorities not to allow protesters to leave the protest site in Sector 5 and proceed towards the UT border.

The panches and sarpanches led by Haryana Sarpanch Association chief Ranbir Singh Samain and 25 members were angry at inconclusive talks with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Faced HC wrath

On March 4, the Panchkula police had removed protesting sarpanches from the road at the UT border following High Court orders. Acting on a petition highlighting inconvenience to commuters because of a dharna on the main connecting road, the HC had ordered removal of obstructions by 10 pm. The police had then detained protesters and removed tents.

