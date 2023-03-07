Sarpanches’ Dharna: Cycle track coming up near Panchkula border bears brunt of protesters

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 6

A cycle track being constructed on the Sector 18 side of the road near the Panchkula-Chandigarh border was damaged during the protest of panches and sarpanches, which continued for four days before the protesters were removed on the High Court order on March 4.

In his complaint to the Municipal Corporation (MC) Executive Engineer and MC Commissioner, the contractor, Shri Ganesh Cooperative L&C Society, Kurukshetra, informed that the track near the entry gate on the Sector 7/18 road was broken by protesters on the last day of the protest.

The contractor stated that 60 to 70 per cent of the kerb stones on the tracks being built at the Sector 7 and 18 sites were broken during the protests.

The contractor stated that there had been several demonstrations from January to March, due to which the work had to stop from time to time. He demanded a compensation for the time wasted, which caused delay in the completion of the work.

It is pertinent to mention here that the work on redevelopment of the Sector 7/18 road is underway. A cycle track is being constructed along the pedestrian’s path, separated by a green buffer zone. Railings will also be installed for safety purpose. Reflective tapes and signages will be put up around trees so as to avert accidents. Along with the footpath on both sides of the road, greenery is being developed on the median.