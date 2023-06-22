Satguru Academy beat Saupin’s XI by 5 wickets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 21

Veer Kalkhanday and Dhruv Khullar scored half centuries to help Satguru Academy beat Saupin’s XI by five wickets in the ongoing 15th U-16 Saupin’s Gold Cup Cricket Championship today.

Batting first, Saupin’s XI posted 178 runs before getting all out in 42.3 overs. Kuldeep Yadav (50 off 49 balls, with nine boundaries), Monu Pal (44 off 69 balls, with seven boundaries), Chirag Rawal (29) and Surya Lotiya (11) remained the main contributors for the side. Divyansh Laltora (3/28) remained the pick of bowlers, while Ritesh Kumar and Aarav Satu claimed two wickets each for the bowling side. Ayush Kumar and Soham Sachdeva took one wicket each.

In reply, Satguru Academy batters posted 179/5 with the help of Kalkhanday (52 off 108 balls, with five boundaries) and Khullar (51 off 86 balls, with seven boundaries) to help the side log win. Sachdeva (35) and Malik (16) were the other two main scorers for the side. Arshdeep Singh, Parth S Gupta, Kuldeep Yadav and Shilok Raina claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.