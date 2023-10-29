Sath dissociates itself with PUCSC vice-president

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 28

Shot to the position of vice-president of the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) last month, Ranmeekjot Kaur has been disassociated with youth political organisation Sath. She represented the organisation while contesting elections. Though her position as vice-president remains, she is no longer affiliated to the Sath ideology.

Rimaljot Singh, one of the founding members of Sath and research scholar at the PU, said, “Ranmeekjot has been indifferent to students and university-related issues. After winning elections, she drifted from Sath’s ideology. She used this platform for her political ambitions. She even objected to displaying photo of Jaswant Singh Khalra in the council office. When Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann expressed his desire to meet and honour her, she locked her office and branched out.”

On the other hand, Ranmeekjot claimed that since the day she joined the office, she was being dictated and commanded by Sath members. “I am not being heard and my viewpoint over anything is not being considered. The reason why I did not meet Mann was because I did not know the agenda for the meeting. I was given mere five minutes to prepare myself for the meeting.”

