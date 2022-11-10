School notes: Satluj Public, Panchkula

The school choir sang the National Anthem in front of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and interacted with them during the 15th edition of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Agro Tech India-2022, which was organised at Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school held Laam Exporama-2022, a two-day extravaganza in the memory of founder vice-chairman the Late Lala Amarnath Aggarwal, on its premises. The competition commenced with online events 'Mono-acting' and 'The change makers'. The onsite events were initiated with 'Digi-poster-making', 'Pratibha Sangam' and 'Chitrakala'. The second day was studded with showstoppers like 'West meets East', a fusion of Indian and western dance, and 'Video jockey', a quest for broadcaster in the making. Justice GC Garg (retd), the chairman, handed over the running trophy to DC Model School, Sector 7, Panchkula.

PML SD Public, Sector 32-C, Chd

The school organised its annual prize distribution function for the session 2021-22. The function commenced with the traditional lighting of lamp followed by a series of thematic performances ranging from devotional 'Ganesh Vandana' to paying a tribute to Covid warriors. Principal Monica Sharma presented the annual school report for the academic year 2021-22.

AKSIPS-123, Kharar

The school organised a trip to jungle land adventure camp for Grade III to V. The trip was about the holistic growth of the young ones. The students actively participated in the activities held in the green surroundings of Nalagarh, a site that depicts an instance of the rich biota of Himachal Pradesh.

#jagdeep dhankhar #Panchkula