Saturday scare?: Dhanteras fails to jack up new vehicle deliveries in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 22

Despite Dhanteras, the delivery of newly purchased cars remained normal as the auspicious day fell on Saturday, the day of the week when most people avoid buying iron or steel. Instead, the delivery of the newly purchased vehicles is listed for tomorrow and on Monday, the day of Diwali.

“The sale has been very good in comparison to the past two years. However, the owners of these new vehicles have asked us to hand over the keys on Sunday, which is also Dhanteras day or Monday, the Diwali day,” said a showroom owner, who wished not to be named.

“Though car sales went up on the occasion of Dhanteras, the delivery of the vehicles is listed for coming days. Only around 10 per cent of the vehicles sold today were handed over to the owners. On Dhanteras earlier, we had delivered even 50 vehicles in a single day,” said Sanjay, Director, Berkley Group, Chandigarh.

Gold attracts customers

On Dhanteras, a large number of people bought gold articles. “The market was good today. However, it is expected to be even better tomorrow. Traders are happy with the customers’ response,” said Vindo Talwar, president, Jewellers’ Association of Chandigarh.

Broom sales up

On Saturday, grocery store owners observed a high sale of brooms. On this day, it is believed that buying a broom will prevent Goddess Lakshmi from leaving one’s house.

“There was a huge demand for brooms. On this day, many people believe buying broom brings good luck and some even take it for worshipping. The sale of broom today was higher than normal days,” said Rajesh, manager, Bansal Super Mart.

Meanwhile, there was a boom in the sale of utensils as well. “We are yet to ascertain the total sale figures, but the market was good. It has been a good day as many people turned up to buy utensils,” said Anup, owner of Steel House, Mani Majra.