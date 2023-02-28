Satvik bags first spot in preliminary round

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

Satvik from Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 33, claimed first position in the preliminary round of the 2nd Fit India Quiz. This is India’s biggest online sports and fitness quiz conducted in mobile platforms, taking place across 36 states and union territories of India.

Pratik Singh from Gujarat, Swapnil Deshpande from Telangana and Shashwat Mishra from Uttar Pradesh remained national toppers among male students, while Jashanpreet Kaur from Punjab, Estuti Awasthi from Uttar Pradesh and Aakriti Kaushal from Punjab stood national toppers among female students.

The 2nd edition of the Fit India National Fitness and Sports Quiz for Schools was launched by Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State, Youth Affairs & Sports and Ministry of Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik.