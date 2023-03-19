Satya Pal Jain flags pending Central pay scales in letter to Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh March 18

Former MP Satya Pal Jain has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct the Chandigarh Administration to implement the Central pay scales for UT employees, as announced by him on March 27 last year.

Jain, in a letter to the minister, said though the Punjab Government had opposed this decision tooth and nail, thousands of employees of the Chandigarh Administration had welcomed it. However, it has been a year since the decision was made, but the employees were eagerly awaiting its actual implementation in Chandigarh, he added.

The former MP has urged Shah to ask UT officials to end the speculation and release the Central pay scales forthwith. Jain also sent copies of various memorandums submitted to him by different employees’ organisations.