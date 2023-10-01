Satya Pal Jain seeks extra grant for PU

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

Panjab University senior fellow and former MP Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India, has written to the Union Education Minister to increase the grant to the university from Rs 294 crore for the year 2023-24 to Rs 346 crore and further increase it by 6% every year so that after the implementation of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, amount due from January 1, 2016, can be paid to the employees.

In a letter to Dharmendra Pradhan, he said the recommendations of the pay panel were not implemented due to non-receipt of additional grant of about Rs 50 crore from the Centre.

“The UT Administration has already given approval to pay dues to its college staff from 2016. Therefore, it is necessary that an additional grant of about Rs 50 crore should be released to the university so that the employees can also get the benefits of the pay revision,” stated Jain.

#Panjab University Chandigarh