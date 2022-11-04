Saupin's, Chandigarh

The school organised its annual poetry recitation competition. The poet celebrated this year was Gerard Manley Hopkins. Twenty-one schools from across the tricity participated in the event. Adya Dixit of Sacred Heart School, Chandigarh, bagged the first position in Category A. Nigella Mann from St Kabir School secured the first position in Category B. The running trophy was lifted by St Kabir Public School, Chandigarh, for the second time in a row.

Kailash Bahl DAV, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights held a one-day session to spread awareness on child rights. The engaging and informative session was conducted for over 400 young minds, teachers and counsellors. CCPCR resource person Ankita spoke on the POCSO Act. The students were sensitised about the types of abuse and measures that should be taken to prevent them.

St Joseph’s Sr Sec, Sector 44-D, Chd

The school held various activities and competitions to enhance students' knowledge on benefits of staying healthy, both in body and mind. Class VI students were keen on showcasing their cookery talent in a healthy tiffin competition. A poster-making competition on the theme, Health and Wellness, was held for class VII students. A doctor's talk on the same theme was conducted for class VIII pupils.

Manav Rachna Int’l, Mohali

The school organised a vigilance awareness session for students of grades VI-XI. Aditya Anand, senior manager, Vigilance, Regional Office, Chandigarh, HPCL, was the resource person on the occasion, who enlightened the young learners on morals, human values, ethics, honesty, corruption and its impacts. Students were made aware of pillars of anti-corruption, fundamental rights and important Acts like Consumer Protection Act, Right to Information, etc. A quiz on vigilance awareness was also held for students.

Aanchal International, Chd

Halloween was celebrated with much fun and fanfare by school students. The event was organised to encourage the students to appreciate differences in cultures and customs and make them aware of global festivals. Students came dressed as ghosts, witches, vampires, bats, etc. Students carried out a spooky parade and enjoyed scary fun-filled activities.

Bhavan Vidyalaya

Students of special cell of the school organised a day out for special pupils. They participated in activities like tug-of-war, musical chair, archery and lemon and spoon race. Such events help in holistic growth of special children and make them independent individuals, said Vineeta Arora, senior Principal.