Saupin’s, Panchkula

The school organised investiture marking the formation of a new Senate. The ceremony started with a prayer song by the senior choir followed by the distribution of sashes and badges to all Cabinet members. The students pledged to carry out their duties assigned to them with sincerity and efficiency. Aarav Chadda of class X was appointed the Head Boy and Agriya the Head Girl for the session 2023-24. Chinmay Gupta and Shaurya Veer were appointed the Sports Captains, Aanya and Satyam cultural secretaries, Aashriya Bhatnagar and Arshpreet Kaur discipline captains, and Shristi and Divyansh Bansal school correspondents. Principal Raminder Pal Kaur congratulated the Senate members.

AKSIPS-125, Kharar

The investiture for the academic year 2023- 24 was held at the school with great solemnity. The selected students were conferred badges and sashes by AKSIPS Group Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra. Prefect Council members were administered the oath wherein students pledged to faithfully work for the school and fulfil their responsibility to the best of their abilities.

St Soldier Int’l, Sector 28, Chd

The school organised an activity on World Red Cross Day. Students of classes X to XII presented motivational speeches, highlighting the work undertaken by Red Cross Society during disasters and calamities. The students also prepared placards and posters on the importance of first aid. They exhibited their support by wearing Red Cross badges. The activity concluded with a pledge by the students to initiate humanitarian activities by lending a helping hand.