SC/BC students to get free coaching for NEET, AIEEE, says minister

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 20

Punjab Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Dr Baljit Kaur has announced to start free coaching for NEET and AIEEE candidates belonging to SC/BC and minorities at the Ambedkar Institute of Careers and Courses in Mohali.

The institute currently imparts coaching to IAS, PCS and Civil Services aspirants. It also runs a one-year course in stenography for graduates.

Raise in Stipend Punjab Minister Dr Baljit Kaur also announced to enhance the stipend amount of IAS, PCS and Civil Services aspirants getting coaching from Ambedkar Institute of Careers and Courses in Mohali from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 and that of stenography trainees from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000.

About 45 trainees, who succeeded in getting jobs in state government departments, were felicitated with a trophy and shawl today.

On the occasion, the minister announced to enhance the stipend amount of IAS, PCS and Civil Services aspirants getting coaching from the institute, from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 and that of stenography trainees from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000. The enhancement was long due on account of the increasing rate of inflation.

She said the concept of imparting coaching to the weaker sections and needy candidates, who wanted to grow in their lives by cracking competitive exams, was purely based on the ideals of Baba Sahib. She said the state government would strengthen the institute by expanding its infrastructure as well as by recruiting manpower.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Mohali