SC/BC students to get free coaching for NEET, AIEEE, says minister

Mohali, December 20
Punjab Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Dr Baljit Kaur has announced to start free coaching for NEET and AIEEE candidates belonging to SC/BC and minorities at the Ambedkar Institute of Careers and Courses in Mohali.
The institute currently imparts coaching to IAS, PCS and Civil Services aspirants. It also runs a one-year course in stenography for graduates.
Raise in Stipend
- Punjab Minister Dr Baljit Kaur also announced to enhance the stipend amount of IAS, PCS and Civil Services aspirants getting coaching from Ambedkar Institute of Careers and Courses in Mohali from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 and that of stenography trainees from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000.
About 45 trainees, who succeeded in getting jobs in state government departments, were felicitated with a trophy and shawl today.
On the occasion, the minister announced to enhance the stipend amount of IAS, PCS and Civil Services aspirants getting coaching from the institute, from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 and that of stenography trainees from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000. The enhancement was long due on account of the increasing rate of inflation.
She said the concept of imparting coaching to the weaker sections and needy candidates, who wanted to grow in their lives by cracking competitive exams, was purely based on the ideals of Baba Sahib. She said the state government would strengthen the institute by expanding its infrastructure as well as by recruiting manpower.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate
The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...
Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people
Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...
Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills
97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended ...
3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state
Active cases in the state reach 2,341