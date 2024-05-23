Scams during BJP regime coming to light, claims AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

The AAP at a press conference today alleged that scams involving money exchange in lieu of jobs have been coming to light in the past few days.

Chandigarh Mayor Kuldeep Kumar and senior AAP leaders Prem Garg and Chandramukhi Sharma and councillor Hardeep Singh Buterla held a press conference in Sector 35 to seek strict action against all culprits of this scam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said, “The scams that took place during the tenure of the BJP are coming to light. Last year, the parking scam came to light. After that, in the name of hiring cleaning staff in schools, poor people were defrauded by contractors in the name of jobs. Now, the biggest scam has come to light of a contractor defrauding people of crores of rupees in exchange of jobs.”

The Mayor said he had written a letter to the Governor of Punjab to take strict action against the culprits of this scam. AAP leader Chandramukhi Sharma alleged a mafia was involved in all these scams and it could not work without political help.

