Chandigarh: Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 27

The city Municipal Corporation has found a solution in high-pressure fogging system to rid Dadu Majra and its adjoining areas of foul smell emanating from the composting plant where the city’s entire waste is processed.

According to officials concerned, the system will release mist into the air. To suppress the foul smell, various perfumes, which have no bad effect on health, will be added to the solution. Residents, who, at present, are forced to live in a pitiable condition caused by the foul smell, will breathe in air filled with a nice fragrance.

“It is being done keeping in view the residential area near the compost plant. The system will have a timer, which may be set for 15 minutes or half an hour at a time. It can be used when wind is blowing because that is the time when people are mostly troubled by the foul smell,” said an official, who is involved in the project.

The system will be installed at an estimated cost of Rs 32.38 lakh.

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Today, we gave an administrative approval to the project and within a week, a tender will be floated to hire an agency.”

The compost plant was constructed at a cost of about Rs 7 crore near the Dadu Majra dumping ground this year. It is a temporary arrangement, which will remain in use till an integrated solid waste management plant designed by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute becomes operational.

Residents living in the adjoining areas, especially Dadu Majra, had opposed the compost plant, claiming that it would aggravate the problem of foul smell.

Harjinder Singh, chairman of the Residents Welfare Association, Dadu Majra Colony, said, “It should be ensured that fragrance refills are changed timely. Cheap perfumes should not be used.”

