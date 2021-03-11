Schedule power cuts, say Panchkula residents

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 24

Residents, who have been bearing the brunt of unscheduled power cuts for the past many days, have asked the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) to schedule power cuts so that they can plan their day-to-day activities accordingly.

The Panchkula Vikas Manch, a residents’ body, has written to the Managing Director, UHBVN, to “share the exact time of all power cuts”. Officials at the Panchkula unit of the UHBVN had recently alerted residents about expected unscheduled power cuts in the days ahead due to an “acute shortage of power”.

Power cuts can be imposed at any time of the day and the duration could not be fixed, the officials had said, adding that it would totally depend on the demand and supply.

A member of the Panchkula Vikas Manch, Rakesh Aggarwal, said the UHBVN should inform citizens about the power cuts so that everyone could plan their work accordingly.

He said the UHBVN should also instruct the field staff to ensure that other than the scheduled power cuts, there should be no outages.

Vent ire against UHBVN online

Due to no information of power cuts, residents dail the UHBVN helpline numbers, but to no avail. Consequently, residents raise their complaints on social media websites, including Twitter, to vent out their frustration.