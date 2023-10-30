Scholars dwell on Punjabi author Giani Gurdit Singh's Mera Pind

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

This year marks the birth centenary of celebrated author Giani Gurdit Singh. As eminent Punjabi language scholars and researchers gathered at People’s Convention Centre here to discuss the topic Giani Gurdit Singh: Visionary Author & Culturologist, a discussion on his book, Mera Pind, recognised as a modern classic, was inevitable.

The event was organised by Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi. Notably, Mera Pind will be translated into 24 Indian languages by the Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi.

Mera Pind by Giani Gurdit Singh

In his keynote address, Jaswinder Singh, former professor, Punjabi University, Patiala, highlighted the late author’s contribution to Punjabi literature as well as Sikh religion. “Every reading of Mera Pind triggers a fresh understanding of the richness of the text,” he said.

Present on the occasion were eminent personalities, including Justice SS Sodhi, Surjit Patar, Maninder Singh, Baldev Singh Sadaknama, Avtar Singh, Bonie Sodhi, Gulzar Singh Sidhu and RM Singh.

Giani Gurdit Singh’s son Roopinder Singh also graced the event as the guest of honour, while convener of Punjabi Advisory Board, Sahitya Akademi, Rawail Singh, was the chief guest.

Maninder Singh of Guru Nanak Dev University spoke about the books on religion that the author wrote.

Novelist Sadaknama, who has authored the Sahitya Akademi biography of Giani Gurdit Singh, narrated his experience of writing the book, while Avtar Singh examined Mera Pind’s depiction of social equations. The rich literature of Mera Pind talks of lifestyle, rituals, spirituality and life in Punjab, making the writer immortal.