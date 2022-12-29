School, dispensary run amid pyre smoke at Kharar's Rani Majra village

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, December 28

In what may reflect lopsided priorities of the Punjab Government, a government school and an Ayurvedic dispensary have been functioning in close proximity to a cremation ground at Rani Majra village in Majri block of Kharar tehsil.

Even more shocking is the fact that these are located right on the PR-7 Road, but the administration and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) officials have chosen to look the other way.

This is in contrast to the state government’s stated policy of according top priority to education and public health.

Village residents have been complaining of cremations taking place along the road at the rear of the dispensary, which is a stone’s throw away from the Government Senior Secondary School playground in the front. Due to strong winds, ash, dust and garbage lay strewn in the area.

Despite several pleas, officials unmoved We have met several officials of PUDA and dist administration, but to no avail. We even mailed registered letters, but haven’t received a reply. — Laabh Singh, Sarpanch

“It is not hard to imagine the impact it will have on the minds of children playing in the ground with cremations taking place right in front of their eyes. Smoke and ash often engulf the school owing to wind. During the rainy season, sludge and animal waste get collected in front of the school and the rot stays for days on end,” says Surender Singh, a village resident.

Village residents have made several representations to officials of the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA), district administration, BDPO and others, but to no avail. “We even mailed registered letters, but no reply has been forthcoming,” laments sarpanch Laabh Singh, holding a folder of letters and receipts of registered letters.

The cremation ground was earlier located at another place, but the land was acquired for the construction of the PR-7 road. Thereafter, cremations started taking place near the school on shamlat land.

Residents say the poor and migrant labourers, who cannot afford to transport their dead to crematoria, perform the last rites on the shamlat land along the road.

Residents of Omaxe, New Chandigarh, say they prefer the Sector 25 crematorium in Chandigarh owing to hassle-free documentation.

