School hosts awareness event on govt scheme

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 7

An Atal Pension Yojana (APY) outreach programme was held at Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali, under the auspices of the Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority (PFRDA) today. The Punjab State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) and the Mohali LDM presided over the event. The primary objective of the programme was to raise awareness about the benefits of the scheme.The programme commenced with a welcome address by PNB circle head Rita Juneja.

Mohali ADC (Rural Development) Geetika Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion, urged the bankers to ensure the success of the scheme in the state. She honoured the LDMs of Pathankot and SBS Nagar districts.

Shivalik Public School (Mohali) Principal Kiran Kaur and various branch heads of different banks, DCOs and prospective APY customers actively participated in the event.

#Mohali