School notes: AKSIPS-123, Kharar

Tribune News Service

The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm at the school. The programme included classical dances, devotional songs and recitations related to Lord Ganesha. The highlight of the celebrations was a melodious rendition of Ganesh Aarti, which filled the atmosphere with an air of devotion and reverence. Following the Aarti, prasad was distributed among attendees.

Guru Nanak Foundation, Mohali

The Parkash Parb of Guru Granth Sahib was celebrated with great reverence and enthusiasm at the school. Inter-house competitions of ‘Shabad Gayan’ and ‘Mool Mantra’ with meaning were conducted for classes 3 to 10. The participants recited shabads based on prescribed ragas from Guru Granth Sahib. Through various hymns, they expressed their reverence and devotion to the Almighty.

PU NOTES

Lecture on library services

The Department of Library and Information Science organised a lecture on ‘Skills for Effectively Delivering Library Services to the Community’ in collaboration with the Central Placement Cell. Dr Amandeep Singh Marwaha, Associate Director, Central Placement Cell, and Dr Neeza Singh, Librarian, TS Central State Library, Sector 17, were the resource persons for the lecture.

Skill Lab inaugurated

The Vice Chancellor, Renu Vig, inaugurated the Skill Lab in Computer Science and Applications setup under the RUSA Project on Skill Enhancement Courses in Computer Science and Applications. Three workshops were conducted under the Project, one on ‘Introduction to Data Science’, the second on ‘Programming in Python’, and the third on ‘Artificial Intelligence and ‘Machine Learning’, with a large number of participants attending each workshop.

Academician attends US meet

Chandigarh-based academician, Dr. Amneet Gill, participated in Louisiana University’s Centre for Media and Public Affairs, United States’ discussion on ‘Equity at the Ballot Box: Discriminatory Obstacles to Voting’. The discussion revolved around how communities are working to shape an increasingly equitable democratic process, along with the state of the voting process. Dr. Amneet pointed to the origin of western democracy in Athenian society, which was a form of direct democracy as compared to the representative democracy existing in the present.

Skill Enhancement Course

The Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (CSDE), the Technology Enabling Centre (TEC), and the Centre for Industry Institute Partnership Programme (CIIPP) are co-hosting an art-technology-based skill enhancement course titled, “Creative Compositions: Inspirations, Techniques, and Technology Enabling Methods”. This course is open to students and faculty from all streams and disciplines at its affiliated colleges.

New dept head takes charge

Dr Md Saifur Rahman has taken over the charge of Chairperson, Department of Community Education and Disability Studies. Dr Rahman has been working in the area of special education (learning disabilities) for the past 10 years. He has published 15 research papers in various national and international journals.

Webinar on impact of stress

The Institute for Social Sciences Education and Research (PU-ISSER) conducted a webinar exploring the ‘Impact of Stress on Health’. The lecture was delivered by Dr Mehul Sharma, a medical professional from Bedford Hospital, United Kingdom. Dr Mehul provided an insightful analysis of stress and its multifaceted effects on health. She discussed various ailments like psychosomatic disorders and migraines, which are closely related to stress.

Campus notes

Project ‘Chandrayaan-3’ organised

Kids ‘R’ Kids, Sector 42, organised an interdisciplinary project—the Chandrayaan-3 event. Interdisciplinary projects are learning activities that involve multiple subjects and skills, such as math, science, art, and communication. At the end of the programme, a short quiz was also conducted.

PEC Faculty wins laurels

Dr Vasundhara Singh from Punjab Engineering College has been admitted as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC) based on her research and academic profile. As a fellow, she is set to support and strengthen the voice and influence of the chemical sciences community. Vasundhara is a professor with 30 years of teaching and research experience. Presently, she is the Dean of Faculty Affairs at PEC. She has earned a PhD from Panjab University and has spent a year as a postdoctoral fellow at the Stanford Research Institute (SRI), USA.

NSS Camp inaugurated

A seven-day NSS camp was inaugurated at the Government College of Education, Sector 20. The programme was organised under the motto ‘Not me, but you’. Bhawna Garg, Deputy Director General (DDG), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, inaugurated the event.

#Kharar