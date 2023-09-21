 School notes: AKSIPS-123, Kharar : The Tribune India

School notes: AKSIPS-123, Kharar

School notes: AKSIPS-123, Kharar

Students perform during a function at AKSIPS, Kharar.



Tribune News Service

The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm at the school. The programme included classical dances, devotional songs and recitations related to Lord Ganesha. The highlight of the celebrations was a melodious rendition of Ganesh Aarti, which filled the atmosphere with an air of devotion and reverence. Following the Aarti, prasad was distributed among attendees.

Guru Nanak Foundation, Mohali

The Parkash Parb of Guru Granth Sahib was celebrated with great reverence and enthusiasm at the school. Inter-house competitions of ‘Shabad Gayan’ and ‘Mool Mantra’ with meaning were conducted for classes 3 to 10. The participants recited shabads based on prescribed ragas from Guru Granth Sahib. Through various hymns, they expressed their reverence and devotion to the Almighty.

PU NOTES
Lecture on library services

The Department of Library and Information Science organised a lecture on ‘Skills for Effectively Delivering Library Services to the Community’ in collaboration with the Central Placement Cell. Dr Amandeep Singh Marwaha, Associate Director, Central Placement Cell, and Dr Neeza Singh, Librarian, TS Central State Library, Sector 17, were the resource persons for the lecture.

Skill Lab inaugurated

The Vice Chancellor, Renu Vig, inaugurated the Skill Lab in Computer Science and Applications setup under the RUSA Project on Skill Enhancement Courses in Computer Science and Applications. Three workshops were conducted under the Project, one on ‘Introduction to Data Science’, the second on ‘Programming in Python’, and the third on ‘Artificial Intelligence and ‘Machine Learning’, with a large number of participants attending each workshop.

Academician attends US meet

Chandigarh-based academician, Dr. Amneet Gill, participated in Louisiana University’s Centre for Media and Public Affairs, United States’ discussion on ‘Equity at the Ballot Box: Discriminatory Obstacles to Voting’. The discussion revolved around how communities are working to shape an increasingly equitable democratic process, along with the state of the voting process. Dr. Amneet pointed to the origin of western democracy in Athenian society, which was a form of direct democracy as compared to the representative democracy existing in the present.

Skill Enhancement Course

The Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (CSDE), the Technology Enabling Centre (TEC), and the Centre for Industry Institute Partnership Programme (CIIPP) are co-hosting an art-technology-based skill enhancement course titled, “Creative Compositions: Inspirations, Techniques, and Technology Enabling Methods”. This course is open to students and faculty from all streams and disciplines at its affiliated colleges.

New dept head takes charge

Dr Md Saifur Rahman has taken over the charge of Chairperson, Department of Community Education and Disability Studies. Dr Rahman has been working in the area of special education (learning disabilities) for the past 10 years. He has published 15 research papers in various national and international journals.

Webinar on impact of stress

The Institute for Social Sciences Education and Research (PU-ISSER) conducted a webinar exploring the ‘Impact of Stress on Health’. The lecture was delivered by Dr Mehul Sharma, a medical professional from Bedford Hospital, United Kingdom. Dr Mehul provided an insightful analysis of stress and its multifaceted effects on health. She discussed various ailments like psychosomatic disorders and migraines, which are closely related to stress.

Campus notes
Project ‘Chandrayaan-3’ organised

Kids ‘R’ Kids, Sector 42, organised an interdisciplinary project—the Chandrayaan-3 event. Interdisciplinary projects are learning activities that involve multiple subjects and skills, such as math, science, art, and communication. At the end of the programme, a short quiz was also conducted.

PEC Faculty wins laurels

Dr Vasundhara Singh from Punjab Engineering College has been admitted as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC) based on her research and academic profile. As a fellow, she is set to support and strengthen the voice and influence of the chemical sciences community. Vasundhara is a professor with 30 years of teaching and research experience. Presently, she is the Dean of Faculty Affairs at PEC. She has earned a PhD from Panjab University and has spent a year as a postdoctoral fellow at the Stanford Research Institute (SRI), USA.

NSS Camp inaugurated

A seven-day NSS camp was inaugurated at the Government College of Education, Sector 20. The programme was organised under the motto ‘Not me, but you’. Bhawna Garg, Deputy Director General (DDG), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, inaugurated the event.

#Kharar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

2
Diaspora

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

3
Diaspora

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada

4
Punjab

Who is Pannun? And why Western countries don't see his criminal activities to prosecute Khalistani activist and other hardliners

5
Entertainment

Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi

6
India

G7 joint statement skips any reference to Nijjar killing

7
Punjab

NIA intensifies crackdown on Khalistani terrorists, announces cash rewards on five BKI operatives

8
Punjab

Canada allowed Hardeep Singh Nijjar citizenship when India demanded his arrest

9
Punjab

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

10
Punjab

Ludhiana police crack robbery case at former minister Jagdish Garcha's house

Don't Miss

View All
From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

Top News

454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029

454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029

Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...

Women’s Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Women's Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Why OBC quota in women’s Bill is a problem

Why OBC quota in women's Bill is a problem

Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant

Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant

The Hindu MP says Pannun is trying to provoke the Hindu-Cana...

Class 9 student in Lucknow dies of heart attack in class

Class 9 student in Lucknow dies of heart attack in school

The child develops breathlessness while attending class foll...


Cities

View All

Robbery bid foiled at SBI branch in Dhotian village

Robbery bid foiled at SBI branch in Dhotian village

Amritsar: Robbers gang busted, 3 held

Amritsar: Roadways, mini-bus union strike irks commuters

Drug peddler running cartel from jail sent to two-day police remand

3 armed persons loot chemist shop in Vallah

Not ‘smart’, city parking lots remain unattended, cramped

Not ‘smart’, city parking lots remain unattended, cramped

Assembly building: Land swap hits green hurdle, UT tells Haryana to pay Rs 620 crore

List steps to fill vacancies in consumer courts, High Court tells Chandigarh

Burail Jail goes green

Mohali slow on building rotaries at intersections

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

MCD staffer ‘manhandled’ by AAP MLA

Two killed in plastic factory blast in Delhi

Trader’s murder case cracked in 24 hrs, 2 in police dragnet

Trader’s murder case cracked in 24 hrs, 2 in police dragnet

Farmers protest, demand opening of India-Pakistan road trade route

Fresh rains add to woes of deluge-hit Lohian farmers

Varsity VC expresses worry over ‘golden chances’ given to students

Singer booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

Bus services hit, passengers suffer as staff observe strike

Ludhiana: Bank manager among four held for Rs 57 lakh cyber fraud

43% land still wanted, Ldh-Ropar expressway construction 12% complete

Police seized over Rs 12 cr from miscreants in recent past

Illegal vendors on Mall Road removed in midnight action

Illegal vendors on Mall Road removed in midnight action

Vocational training programme for jail inmates kicks off

Modi thanked for women’s quota Bill

Allow trade via Hussainiwala, Attari-Wagah corridors: Farmers

Campaign against drugs launched