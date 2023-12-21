School notes: AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

On the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, the school’s science club held a slogan-writing competition for classes 6 to 8 under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. Students wrote slogans to create awareness among people to conserve various forms of energy for future generations. Manpreet Singh, Sidak and Harnoor bagged the first, second and third positions, respectively.

Mount Carmel, Mohali

The school hosted a spectacular annual school carnival, radiating joy and excitement. Students immersed themselves in a myriad of activities, from thrilling fun games like spin the wheel, dart board, etc, to creative activities like pottery, tattoo making, etc. Colourful stalls were adorned with enticing treats and crafts. Students from several schools participated in inter-school competitions like face painting, paper quilling, card making, centre table arrangement and no-flame cooking.

RIMT World School, Mani Majra

The school celebrated its annual sports meet, ‘Khelotsav’, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula. The guests on the occasion were Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India and ex-MP, and Harjeet Singh, junior hockey World Cup champion. The track and field events were the highlight of the day, captivating spectators with their grace, speed and raw athleticism.

DC Model School, Panchkula

Students of classes 5 and 8 at the school were taken on annual excursion to Mapple Resort near Anandpur Sahib. The students enjoyed adventure sports and participated in various activities such as rope courses, zip line, wall climbing, various rides and archery under the supervision of the allotted group leaders.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .