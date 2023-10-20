School notes: Guru Gobind Singh Vidya Mandir

A turban-trying competition was held at Guru Gobind Singh Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ratwara Sahib. Students tied a turban of various eye-catching and beautiful hues. The winners were honoured with medals.

Brookfield Int’l School, Kurali

Rhymes ‘n’ Recitation Day organised at Brookfield International School, Kurali, on Thursday. Performances were delivered on themes like ‘We are the best’, ‘Music is life’, ‘Dream big’, ‘Say “No” to junk food’ to ‘Love God’s Creation’, among other thought-provoking topics.

SGGS Sr Sec School, Sec 35-B, Chandigarh

The NSS unit of SGGS Sr Sec School, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh, conducted an awareness session on fire safety and first-aid. The session was handled by Ajit Singh of the Fire and Emergency Service Department. Health and fire safety measures were discussed in the session.

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh organised a workshop on pursuing law as a career option after finishing Class XII. The resource person, Bharat Jain, shared valuable insights with the students who are considering a career in law. The workshop explored various law courses, renowned law colleges and the entrance exams required for admission to such institutes.

AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

To raise awareness about the POCSO Act, an awareness workshop was organised for the teachers of the host school and other institutes. The resource person, psychologist Dr Gurmeet Kaur Gill, dwelt on the Act. The educators got to learn about various types of abuse, signs and symptoms of such abuse and ways to make the best use of the Act.

Ryan International School, Chd

Ryan International School, Chandigarh, battled other schools in the zonal finals to qualify for the national finals of the seventh edition of the national psychology quiz programme ‘PSYCH-ED, 2023’ at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

The month of October was celebrated as Reading Month at PML SD Public School, Sector 32. A ‘Read a book’ activity was conducted for classes I and II. Students from classes III to V also read meaningful books and displayed their story telling skills. Pupils from classes VI to X were also issued many didactic books. They gave a new meaning to the story telling competition. Principal Monica Sharma lauded the students’ efforts.

KB DAV School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

The Cyber Congress Club at KB DAV-7 organised a sensitisation session on cyber crime for the students from classes VIII to X with the goal of enlightening the students about computers, websites and applications.

GMSSS 47-D, Chandigarh

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 47-D, Chandigarh, organised a cluster-level ‘Kala Utsav’. Over 40 participants from various schools showcased their talents in various fields, including music, dance, theatre and toy-making.

