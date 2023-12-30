SCHOOL notes: KB DAV Public School, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Fifty-four units of blood were collected at a blood donation camp organised at KB DAV School. Principal Pooja Prakash expressed her gratitude to the donors for contributing to the noble cause.

St Soldier Convent School, Mohali

St Soldier International Convent School commemorated the martyrdom of the four Sahibzadas. The ceremony included heartfelt speeches by teachers, highlighting the historical significance of the sacrifice made by the Sahibzadas and the values they represent for humanity. Students participated in various activities, such as recitals of hymns and poems, and sharing of anecdotes about the lives of the Sahibzadas.

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

AKSIPS-45 Smart School commemorated Veer Bal Diwas. Various activities were organised for students of classes V to X. A short film on the theme was shown to students of classes V and VII, story narration was held for Class V students, poem-writing and recitation activities for Class IX students, and an interactive quiz was held for classes VI to XII.

PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya,Chandigarh

Veer Bal Diwas was celebrated in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 29-B. Anecdotes of fearlessness, courage and bravery of the Sahibzadas were shared with the students. The students recited shabad and poetry, and discussed various aspects of Guru Gobind Singh's life. Poster-making, thanksgiving card- and essay-writing competitions were also organised.

Saint Soldier International School

Suyash, a student of Class XII of Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh, has been granted the prestigious Certificate of Patent issued by the Patent Office of India for his innovative frame for a quadcopter. The certification not only acknowledges the uniqueness of his project, it also highlights the importance of fostering inventive thinking in students.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #Sahibzadas #Sikhs