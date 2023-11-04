School Notes: Mount Carmel, Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The Peace and Harmony/Integrity Club of school organised a “Rally for Unity” event to emphasise the importance of coming together as a community and celebrating diversity. The event began with a spirited march towards the Sector 47 market. Colourful banners, flags, and placards with messages of unity and peace were proudly displayed throughout the rally.

Saint Soldier International School

The school conducted enlightening sessions on enhancing awareness about child safety and protection. The first session for the school’s support staff, bus drivers and attendants was conducted by advocate Vibha Dhiman. The primary and junior wing students received a special session on child safety conducted by Manjula Sularia from the Prasanchetas Foundation.

Ashmah International, Mohali

The school organised Library Week to highlight the values and importance of libraries and lifelong learning. Many activities were organised during the event like live a story, storytelling session, activities such as book mark competition, book review and quiz .

St Joseph’s, Chandigarh

The English Faculty of the secondary block of the school conducted a debate competition. The topics of the debate were ‘Democracy is the best form of government’ and ‘Using drones outside the conventional battlefields should be permitted.’ Adya Tandon (XE) and Divyanjali Thakur (XA) secured the 1st and 2nd positions, respectively. Jashanpreet Kaur (XC) got the 3rd position.

Stepping Stones, Chandigarh

The school hosted the 14th Inter-School Scrabble Competition. Garv from Stepping Stones School, bagged the first prize from group I whereas Akshadha from Saupins School, Mohali, and Aaradhya from St Kabir, Chandigarh, secured the second and third positions, respectively. Anvi Sharma from Gurukul Global, Mani Majra, bagged the first prize from group II whereas Agampreet from St. Kabir, Chandigarh and Harshaan from Saupins School, Mohali, secured the second and third positions respectively. Vikas from Stepping Stones School, Chandigarh, bagged the first prize from group III whereas Ishita from Saupins School, Chandigarh, and Rubeen from Stepping Stones International School, Chandigarh, secured the second and third positions respectively. Rekha Kumari from Stepping Stones School, Chandigarh, bagged the first prize from group IV whereas Sanna Goel from St Kabir Public School and Priya Aggarwal from The Olive School secured the second and third positions, respectively.