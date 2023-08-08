School notes: Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

A workshop on ‘Kindness to Animals’ was conducted at Saint Soldier International School Sector 28 Chandigarh by ‘Peedu's People’, a non-profit organisation dedicated to offering kindness and compassion to animals. Inder Singh, In-charge of the organisation talked to the students about caring for animals and understanding their non-verbal language. He also showed a presentation on ‘Be a Compassionate Citizen’. His team had brought a dog with them to enable the students to make friends with it. Students learnt the value of taking care of pets as well as stray animals.

KV OCF, Chandigarh

52nd KVS regional badminton and Table Tennis tournament is being organised by KV OCF 29 B Chandigarh. 54 students of 25 schools of Chandigarh region are registered to participate in the event. The sports meet was inaugurated by the chief guest Mrs. Preeti Saxena, Deputy Commissioner of KVS RO, Chandigarh. Ishveen of Xc performed the oath taking ceremony. On the opening day matches of badminton and table tennis under14, under17 and under19 were conducted. A short cultural programme was also conducted by the tiny tots of the Vidyalaya.

St Mary’s School, Chandigarh

To hone the dancing skills of the students, an Inter class Solo Dance Competition was organized by St. Mary’s School, Chandigarh, with the theme ‘Patriotism’. The vivacious dancers set the floor on fire with their energetic performances and this was a reflection of their passion and hard work. The School Chairman, Rev. Fr. Aju Abraham and Principal, Dr. Martin Das Rao congratulated the winners and appreciated the performance of all the children and also encouraged them to participate more in such competitions to enhance their talents.

DAV Public School, Chandigarh

DAV Public School, Sec 39, Chd exhibited and showcased students’ creativity in diversified thinking with working models of Science, Social Science and Art creations during Parents-Teacher Meeting. The parents acknowledged and appreciated the event with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

A comprehensive and engaging training session on medical emergencies was conducted for the First Aid Brigade in Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh. During the training, the students were provided with essential knowledge about the basics, objectives, and principles of first aid.. One of the key topics covered in the training was the management of syncope, a sudden loss of consciousness caused by a temporary drop in blood flow to the brain.

AKSIPS 65 Smart School, Mohali

The school in collaboration with Metaverse 360 VR experience provided a unique opportunity for the students of classes I to X to explore space, discover the world and time travel in History. The primary students went on a virtual visit to a space launching centre, the UNESCO world Heritage sites and explored the wildlife in the African forest. The senior students travelled across the Milkyway Galaxy, the Ancient Egypt and Rome.

AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A demonstrative activity was organised on Good Touch and Bad Touch for Pre- Nursery students, in order to help them understand the safety parameters of their body. The students were taught to identify the “No touch” areas and understand who are safe adults and whom to report when there is an alarming situation.