School notes: Saupin’s School, Panchkula

Saupin's School, Panchkula, hosted a special assembly dedicated to Veer Bal Diwas, commemorating the courage and resilience of youngsters. The highlight of the assembly was a heartfelt rendition of shabad by the students. Their melodious voices echoed through the halls, adding a spiritual dimension to the occasion and creating an atmosphere of collective reverence.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, visited the Panchkula Fire Station in Sector 5. The aim of the visit was to provide the students with a firsthand understanding of the important steps integral to effective disaster management. It offered an opportunity to the NSS volunteers to understand the working of disaster response protocols.

Adarsh Public School, Chandigarh

Adarsh Public School celebrated Veer Bal Diwas to honour the martyrdom of Baba Fateh Singh and Baba Zorawar Singh. School principal S Thakur made the students aware about the story of exemplary courage of the Sahibzadas. The students performed a shabad on the occasion. The staff and students recited the mool mantra and prasad was distributed to everyone.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

Bhavan's Old Students' Society (BOSS), the alumni organisation of Bhavan Vidyalaya, celebrated Christmas with students of UDAAN, a project initiated by the school. The members of BOSS extended support to the project at both branches of the school - Sector 27 and 33. BOSS president Keshav Garg and vice-president Deepak Garg participated in the event. Help was provided to 50 students from underprivileged sections of society.

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

In a proactive effort to address the crucial issue of sexual harassment at the workplace, Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, conducted a workshop for teachers. The workshop featured engaging sessions and discussions, equipping participants with valuable insights on recognising, reporting, and preventing sexual harassment.

