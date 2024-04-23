School notes: Shishu Niketan, Mohali

The kindergarten wing of the school celebrated Earth Day with enthusiasm. The students were apprised of the importance of ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’. Hinaya of UKG presented a beautiful English poem on Earth, and the students of LKG presented a Hindi poem. The event featured an energetic dance performance on conserving nature. The schoolchildren pledged to use paper bags and conserve the environment.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

An event was organised at the school auditorium to mark the pearl jubilee (30 years) of the school. The Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit, was the chief guest at the event. He lit the ceremonial lamp to start the event, which was followed by showcasing the journey of 30 years through theatrical drama and dance performances.

DC Model Sr Sec School, Panchkula

The school held its first blood donation camp for the 2024-25 session. Approximately 260 people registered for the camp, with 181 donating after undergoing comprehensive health check-ups. To acknowledge their service, donors received refreshments, certificates and souvenirs. The director of the school, Usha Gupta, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the donors and staff members for their contributions.

St Anne’s Convent School, Chd

A parents’ orientation programme was organised at the school auditorium. Around 2,000 parents attended the sessions, and the school counsellor, Sarika Kapila, was the resource person for the event. The principal of MGN Public School, Jalandhar Kanwaljit Singh, and the principal of St Anne’s, Sijji Isaac, thanked and honoured the parents with mementoes and plants.

Jainendra Public School, Panchkula

The birth anniversary of Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankar, was celebrated with fervour at the school. A special assembly was organised, through which the students learned about the life and teachings of Mahavira.

Shemrock Sr Sec School, Mohali

An achievers award ceremony was organised to celebrate the achievements of the students. Around 60 students from classes 6 to 10 received awards for academic excellence and around 90 students got the awards for 100 per cent excellence.

Shishu Niketan Public School, P’kula

Earth Day was celebrated with fervour on the school campus. A rally was organised by the students in the surrounding areas with the objective of creating awareness and connecting people with nature. A play was also performed by the tiny tots to depict the importance of saving our planet.

DC Montessori Sr Sec, Mani Majra

To educate children about traffic rules and regulations, a visit to the traffic park was organised for prep 2 students of the school. The tiny tots were apprised of cautionary traffic and safety rules through a talk by personnel from the Chandigarh Traffic Department.

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

A bulletin board decoration activity was organised on the occasion of ‘World Earth Day’ at the school. All the students displayed commendable talent by beautifying their class display boards with big globes and other colourful material.

Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali

Gian Jyoti Global School marked its 50 year journey with a bhog of sehaj path at its campus. The atmosphere was imbued with devotion as kirtan hymns echoed through the halls, carrying with them the essence of tradition, wisdom and blessings for the school’s continued success.

Infant Jesus School, Mohali

The students of classes 9A and 9C, along with faculty members, celebrated Earth Day in a befitting manner. A skit was presented at the event to mark the importance and purpose of the celebration in a true sense, as it sensitised the students towards nature and reminded them of their duties towards mother earth.

Campus notes

Rayat Bahra University, Mohali

A rally was organised by the university on ‘World Liver Day’ with the aim of drawing attention to the pressing health issue. The ‘No Liver, No Life’ initiative underscored the need for unified action. The rally saw active participation by pharmacy students.

Panjab University

The Sanskrit Department celebrated International Earth Day today. Prof VK Alankar said humans have a tendency to transgress and that responsible behaviour is of utmost importance. Faculty members Dr Vijay Bharadwaj and Dr Satyan Sharma spoke about Indian culture and our active participation in the protection of Earth.

