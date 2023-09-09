 School notes: St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Monica Chawla of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School being conferred with the State Award for Best Principal.



Monica Chawla, Principal St Joseph’s Sr.Sec. School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, was conferred with the State Award for Best Principal by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Shri. Banwarilal Purohit at the felicitation ceremony organised by the Department of School Education. The Honour was bestowed in recognition of her Invaluable Services rendered as a teacher of Outstanding Merit.

Aanchal International, Chandigarh

Janmashtami was celebrated by the students of Aanchal International School, Chandigarh with great festivity and fervour. Students of primary wing came dressed up in Radha-Krishna attires and presented dance performances. They also participated in various activities like flute decoration, crown making, matki decoration and craft making with great zeal and zest.

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

At AKSIPS 41, Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated by the staff and the students of Pre-Primary. The children of Nursery class came dressed in ethnic wear as ‘Radha and Krishna.’ The presentation depicted the varied images of life from birth to manhood transporting one to the work of splendour, colour, myth and legend. It was a beautiful presentation with joyous melody and twirling dancers.

Guru Harkrishan Public School

Janmashtami was celebrated at Guru Harkrishan Public school, Dera Bassi with mirth and joy.The whole premise was decorated beautifully and the spirit of festivity was enhanced in the student when they presented different foot tapping performances. The Principal of the school Mrs Kavita Attri blessed and wished all the students on the auspicious day .

SIS Public School, Mohali

The tiny tots of SIS Public School stole the show with their outstanding performance during Janmashtami. Dressed up as lord Krishna, Radha and Gopis, children enacted various scenes from the life of lord Krishna which drew applause and appreciation from all. Children offered flowers and sought blessings of lord Krishna who was placed in a beautifully decorated swing.

PML SD PUBLIC SCHOOL, SEC 32-C, Chandigarh

To seek the blessings of Lord Krishna, Janamashtami was celebrated at PML S D Public School with great mirth and joy. The auspicious Janamashtami Pujan was organized in the school premises. Bhajan devoted to Lord Krishna were Sung enhancing the spirit of festivity and fruits were distributed among all the students and staff members where as NSS Program Officers/Volunteers of the school went to Chandi Kusht Aashram Society, Leprosy Colony, Sector 47 (Near 3BRD gate) to distribute fruits. Principal Mrs. Monica Sharma blessed all the students and told them the efficacy of celebrating festivals of devotion.

Shemrock Senior Secondary School

Shemrock Senior Secondary School Sector- 69 celebrated Janmashtami with devotion. The whole School was echoed with the mesmerising dance and song performances by students who dressed up as cherubic little Radhas & Krishnas. However the gang of young gwalas & makhanchor came dancing & jumping with their band to break the matki and stole the show with their acrobatic skills & thrilled the crowd.

