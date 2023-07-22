School Notes: Stepping Stones, Chandigarh

A felicitation ceremony was held to honour 28 students of class XII who scored above 90% marks. Principal Anu Kumar and Director (Academics) Sunil Kumar presented mementoes, pen drives and commendation certificates to the students for their meritorious performance. The topper from non-medical stream, Kritin Gupta (98%) and Raghav Sharma from commerce, who scored 92.6%, were given cheques for Rs 25,000 each. The ceremony was witnessed by the proud parents of the achievers.

The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school organised a workshop for teachers, titled “Seven Habits of a Successful Teacher”. The facilitator for the session, Sanjeev Bhutani, a life coach for teachers, spoke about the important factors of classroom management and teaching styles. He also elaborated upon the significance of setting goals and time management.

St Soldier Int’l, Chandigarh

The school organised a series of engaging activities to mark Van Mahotsav. Students of class IX presented a thought-provoking special assembly that featured speeches, poems and an enthralling street play. A group discussion was conducted in class X, encouraging students to delve deeper into the role of trees in maintaining ecological balance and combating climate change. Students also recited self-written poems dedicated to Van Mahotsav. Junior students made a herbarium using dried flowers and leaves. They also participated in a seed germination activity.

New India Sr Secondary, Pinjore

A workshop on cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid was conducted for the staff and students of classes 6 to 12. The workshop was conducted by Red Cross Society, Panchkula. A hands-on training was demonstrated in CPR and other medical conditions like bruises, cuts, nose bleeding, choking, fits, heart attack, etc.

CLDAV, Panchkula

A spellathon was organised for students of grades IV to VI to enhance their spelling, vocabulary and comprehension skills. The event included English and Hindi language components, featuring spell bees, synonyms, antonyms and jumbled words. The spellathon was a resounding success, achieving its objective of fostering linguistic abilities and expanding students’ knowledge.

DPS, Chandigarh

The school celebrated the 'National Reading Month' with great enthusiasm. The students took 'Reading Day Pledge' where they promised to become avid readers. Students of classes 3 to 8 wholeheartedly participated in 'Find out the title of the book with emojis' activity in the library period and delved into the literary genre with huge interest. They also took part in slogan-writing and quiz on PN Panicker through virtual mode. Principal Reema Dewan acknowledged the efforts of the students and appreciated them for taking part in the national reading month activities. She emphasised that such events develop the mental horizon of the learners.

Smart Wonders, Mohali

An assembly was conducted by class 3 students to commemorate Van Mahotsav. The students highlighted the history and significance of the event and shared that protecting and preserving the environment is a collective responsibility. They sang a melodious group song and gave a presentation on planting saplings around homes for creating awareness about the role of trees in maintaining ecological balance. Principal Poonamjit Kaur encouraged the students to take tiny initiatives and plant a tree in the community parks to protect the environment.