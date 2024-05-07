School notes: The Gurukul, Zirakpur

To prioritise students’ health and wellbeing, the school has introduced regular water breaks for students throughout the school time. Recognising the vital role of remaining hydrated in the sweltering summer, students are given scheduled breaks during class time. By providing students with regular opportunities to drink water, the school is investing in their wellbeing and academic performance.

Satluj Public School, Panchkula

Students of classes 5 to 8 of the school celebrated Laughter Day. The day featured joke competitions, funny face challenges and a laughter yoga session for the schoolchildren.

Shishu Niketan Public School, Mohali

World Hand Hygiene Day was observed by tiny tots in the kindergarten wing of the school. Students were educated about personal hygiene and cleanliness and a hand-washing activity was also organised on the day.

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

The school organised a blood donation camp on campus along with the first parent-teacher meeting of the session. The camp was organised in collaboration with the Department of Transfusion Medicine at PGI, Chandigarh. A total of 117 units of blood were collected.

Saupin’s School, Chandigarh

The investiture ceremony was for the session 2024-2025 organised at the school. It marked the formal induction of the newly appointed student council. The council members were bestowed with badges, symbolising their designations and responsibilities. Scholarships worth Rs 2.6 lakh were awarded to academic and sports achievers for 2023-2024.

DC Model Sr Sec School, Panchkula

Through the collective efforts of parents, staff, and students of the school, along with the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, a wide range of essential items, such as food, clothing and bedding, among other necessities, were collected for distribution to families affected by the recent fire incident at Majri Chowk in Panchkula.

KB DAV Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised its 9th investiture ceremony for inducting the newly appointed office bearers of the school senate for the 2024-25 session. The newly appointed senate was decorated with badges and sashes by the principal, Pooja Prakash.

St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

A workshop on stress management for children was organised by the school. The spokesperson, Dr Kriti Anand, shared insights regarding the common sources of stress in children and factors that would help prevent it.

RIMT World School, Mani Majra

At just 14 years old, Saara Sharma took on the role of representing India in the U18 category at the World Youth Festival 2024 held in Sochi, Russia. The festival was a convergence of youth from nearly 180 countries. During the festival, Saara interacted with youth delegates representing a diverse array of countries. She also participated in a diverse range of workshops and activities, spanning from art and craft sessions to linguistic training, career planning and cultural exploration.

Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its institute day. The event was organised to mark the conclusion of the quasquicentennial jubilee of the congregation of the Clarist Franciscan Missionaries and the beginning of the institute week. A prayer service was held on the day, which concluded with a musical rendition of the CFMSS banner ‘Go forth, my daughters’.

PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The kindergarten section of the school celebrated a watermelon day. All the tiny tots came to school dressed in red. The schoolchildren were apprised of the health benefits of watermelon and were made familiar with the extended vocabulary around the theme.

