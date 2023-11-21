School notes: The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school is actively engaging students in the "Mann Ki Baat Comic Book Series" launched by the Ministry of Culture to inspire pupils through an interesting and exciting platform of storytelling. Students learnt interesting lessons from Amar Chitra Katha and experiences of the people motivated students to choose the right direction in life. It is an innovative and exciting platform for the new generation to learn and respect the environment, which has given them all the necessary resources.

SGGS Collegiate, Chandigarh

The 5th edition of SGGSMUN was organised on the school campus. The inaugural session unfolded with the ceremonial lighting of the metamorphic torch of diplomacy, a symbolic gesture representing the exchange of ideas and the shared pursuit of global solutions. The programme seamlessly transitioned through introductions and addresses by the secretary of Sikh Education Society and the chief guest, Major General TPS Waraich. The cultural tapestry woven into the event included vibrant performances like bhangra and Ganesh Vandana, culminating in impactful speeches by chief MUN adviser Richa and secretary general Shaurya.

PML SD Public, Sector 32-C, Chd

The school held its annual prize distribution function of the session 2022-23. LV Sehgal, Principal, Bal Bharti Public School, New Delhi, was the chief guest. The function commenced with the traditional lighting of lamp followed by a series of thematic performances like "Adi Yogi Ka Vardaan" - a tribute to Lord Shiva - and a special dance performance, 'Bhart Se Chaand Tak', depicting India's journey to the moon. Principal Monica Sharma presented the annual school report.

AKSIPS-41 Smart, Chandigarh

An NCC wing, junior division, is now open for classes 8 & 9 at the school. The idea behind introducing NCC is not only to instill steadfast self-discipline but also to create future soldiers who would safeguard the nation.

DC Montessori, Mani Majra

The kindergarten wing of the school celebrated White Day and Children's Day with full enthusiasm. The highlight of the celebrations was a special interactive storytelling session, where teachers shared heartwarming tales, emphasising the importance of kindness, friendship and gratitude.

AKSIPS-123, Kharar

In a proactive effort to address the critical issue of substance abuse and contribute to a healthier society, Brahmakumaris conducted an insightful workshop on "Nasha Mukt Bharat" at the school. Participants had the opportunity to delve into the psychological and societal aspects of addiction, gaining insights into the root causes and potential solutions. Brahmakumaris' facilitators shared their wisdom on holistic living and provided practical tools to promote well-being of an individual.