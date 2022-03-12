School seeks Aadhaar for admission of wards

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

In gross violation of the directives of the Chandigarh Education Department, a city school has been found seeking Aadhaar cards from parents for the purpose of admission.

A circular released by Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, asked for a copy of Aadhaar card attested by a notary or gazetted officer for admission to Class I.

Nitin Goyal, president of Chandigarh Parents Association, said, “Insisting for Aadhaar cards for school admission amounts to contempt of the Supreme Court, as the apex court has ruled that Aadhaar cannot be a necessary requirement for education. Also, the UT Administration has done away with attestations by gazetted officers or notaries, as a part of its initiatives towards ease of living. Self-attested photocopies are being accepted in all government departments as well as courts. This school is unnecessarily harassing the parents by imposing such senseless conditions. The Education Department must intervene and direct the schools to allow the parents to submit admission forms by the online mode without even having to visit the school.”

Previously, many private schools had sought details of Aadhaar cards of students seeking admission under the economically weaker section (EWS) quota and even denied admissions on these grounds. The Chandigarh Parents’ Association had also been raising the issue with the Chandigarh Administration from time to time.

Meanwhile, the school principal, Sister Arti, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.