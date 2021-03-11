Schoolkids skate to glory in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 11

Simreet Kaur, Gurnaman Kaur and Mehtaab, all students of Gillco International School, Mohali, won laurels during the 1st All-India Off Ice and Roller Skating Championship held at Shimla.

The event was supported by the Amateur Roller Skating Federation of India.

Simreet bagged two gold medals and Gurnaman won two silver medals in the U-10 category.

Mehtaab won two silver medals in the U-12 category.

Principal Ruchi Sharma congratulated the winners for bringing laurels.