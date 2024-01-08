Schools in Chandigarh to remain closed till January 14

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

In response to the prevailing weather conditions, the Education Department has ordered the closure of all government, government-aided and private schools for Classes up to VIII till January 14, with a reopening scheduled for January 15.

Online classes are encouraged for these classes during this period. However, for Classes IX to XII, the school timings remain unchanged, according to the initial order. Schools have the flexibility to regulate timings for the staff and are required to inform all persons concerned. This adjustment is aimed at addressing the cold spell and anticipated dense fog in the region. Schools are advised to adapt to the modified schedule and communicate any changes to the staff and students accordingly.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Private Schools