Chandigarh tricity schools reverberate with patriotic chants

Students present a song during the I-Day function at The Tribune School in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

Patriotic spirit dominated various programmes at schools of the tricity as they celebrated the 75th anniversary of Independence Day.

The Tribune School

The school, in collaboration with Grey Shades and Rotary Club, Mohali, celebrated the 75th anniversary of Independence Day by dedicating the day to the “Golden Agers of the nation”. The grandparents of the students were invited. The celebrations started with flag hoisting by the dignitaries, including chief guest Vivek Atray, former IAS officer and motivational speaker; Chaand Nehru, Chairperson of the school; and Vandana Saxena, Principal. A laughter yoga session was conducted by Aruna Sood. An award ceremony was organised by Grey Shades, an NGO, which is working with elderly persons for their physical, social and emotional well-being. Students sang patriotic songs. Sweets and flags were distributed to the students by the Rotary Club, Mohali.

Shivalik Public School, Sector 78, Mohali

Kids celebrated the 76th Independence Day in the company of BSF personnel on the school premises. The school was decorated with Tricolor balloons and flags. Principal Rupinder Brar and Dr Grewal hoisted the Tricolour. Students presented dance and song performances in appreciation of the nation. Little ones, dressed as patriots, recited poems. The BSF personnel, along with children and teachers, sang patriotic songs.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chd

The school celebrated the 76th Independence Day of India with patriotic fervour. A special assembly was held, which was attended by Rajendra Kumar Saboo, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra; Madhukar Malhotra, honorary secretary; Vineeta Arora, director (education)-cum-senior principal, Suparna Bansal, vice-principal, staff and students.

Chitkara International School

Students of Chitkara International School, Sector 25, and Manav Mangal School performed during a cultural bonanza organised to celebrate Independence Day at Tagore Theatre. Niyati Chitkara, director, Chitkara School, said students presented patriotic songs depicting sacrifices made by the freedom fighters.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chd

Principal Seema Singh, along with special guests Balwant Raj, Deputy Commandant, 51 Battalion, ITBP; Saroj Kumar, Asst Commandant; and KK Choudhary Inspector, hoisted the Tricolour. It was followed by the singing of our National Anthem and a cultural programme.

DPS, Chandigarh

The school resonated with patriotic slogans. Addressing the gathering, Principal Reema Dewan stressed believing in hope and optimism. A medley presented by the school choir infused the audience with nationalistic pride. “Desh se Pyare” was beautifully captured in a classical dance presented by students.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

The celebrations commenced with flag hoisting by members of the managing committee, followed by the National Anthem and National Song “Vande Mataram” by the school choir. The cultural programme included captivating dance performances, patriotic songs, poems and a nukkad.

St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

A grand celebration was held amid patriotic fervour. It commenced with the hoisting of the Tricolour by a member of the management, Kulwant Kaur, followed by a special presentation, “A tribute to the Unsung Heroes”, by the students of Class VI-A. Students conveyed the message of patriotism and national spirit through a street play, dance and songs.

